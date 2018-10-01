Uzbekistan, India to triple trade turnover

BAKU. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan and India have agreed to increase mutual trade to $1 billion, the press service of the Uzbek president said.

Corresponding documents have been signed following the talks held in New Delhi between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Trend reports.

Twenty documents have been signed covering scientific and technical cooperation, agriculture, tourism, military education, justice, health and medical science, pharmaceuticals, space exploration for peaceful purposes and other areas.

Agreements on cooperation between the Andijan region and the state of Gujarat, the cities of Samarkand and Agra, and on organization of a free pharmaceutical zone have also been signed.

At a briefing for media representatives, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan attaches great importance to relations with India, and the talks held in a constructive spirit confirmed mutual interest in developing bilateral cooperation.

At the end of 2017, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and India amounted to $323.6 million, in particular the exports amounted to $32.5 million, and imports - to $291.1 million.