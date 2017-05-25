Uzbekistan invited to join Trans-Caspian International Transport Route project

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On Thursday, the city of Tashkent hosted a roundtable meeting on "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and Sea Ports of Kazakhstan", Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting participants discussed the development and popularization of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TCITR), the potential of sea port infrastructure of Kazakhstan and other member-countries.

The Kazakh side made a presentation of the potential of Aktau and Kuryk sea ports, namely in maintaining promising and large transit transportations. Moreover, the Kazakh side made a report about its activity on expansion of sea ports and development of dry-cargo and ferry boat fleet in the country. Besides, as part of attracting Uzbek partners to the TCITR project, the representatives of Kazakhstan Railways and Uzbek companies discussed the terms and deadlines of cargo delivery by railroad.

Foreign ambassadors, representatives of Kazakhstani, Uzbek, Azerbaijani and Georgian railways administrations, logistics companies and chiefs of Aktau, Baku, Batumi and Poti sea ports participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the attendees, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev said that thanks to both countries’ joint work on strengthening the political and economic ties, both countries have laid a foundation for building strategic relations. In particular, during the Uzbek President’s visit to Kazakhstan, the sides signed agreements worth approximately USD 1bln. In this regard, the leaders of the two countries agreed to increase the bilateral commodity turnover to USD5bln by 2020.