Uzbekistan, Japan experts to discuss the development of the food industry

On June 24, Tashkent will host the Uzbekistan – Japan Forum on developing the agro-food sector, including an exhibition of Japanese cooking, UzA reports.

The forum will consider new opportunities for expanding business contacts and export cooperation between the two countries in the agro-industrial sector, involving Japan’s innovative potential and scientific achievements. Presentations on Japan’s best practices and know-how, as well as discussions of cooperation plans, will also take place.

The exhibition will feature the best rice varieties, fish products, Japanese tea, and sweets.