    10:18, 21 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Uzbekistan, Japan experts to discuss the development of the food industry

    Uzbekistan, Japan
    Photo credit: UzA

    On June 24, Tashkent will host the Uzbekistan – Japan Forum on developing the agro-food sector, including an exhibition of Japanese cooking, UzA reports. 

    The forum will consider new opportunities for expanding business contacts and export cooperation between the two countries in the agro-industrial sector, involving Japan’s innovative potential and scientific achievements. Presentations on Japan’s best practices and know-how, as well as discussions of cooperation plans, will also take place.

    The exhibition will feature the best rice varieties, fish products, Japanese tea, and sweets.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Economy
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
