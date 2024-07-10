Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan enhance cultural ties

The Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Aktau cooperates with Uzbek ethno-cultural centers in Kazakhstan, organizing various meetings and events. Recently, such a meeting was held in Turkestan region, UzA reports.

At the meeting, Consulate representatives handed over about 300 books in Uzbek from the Union of Writers of Uzbekistan to the Uzbek Ethnocultural Center of Turkestan region. These books are planned to be distributed to school libraries in Turkestan to enrich the cultural-educational environment for Uzbekistan's people.

The event was attended not only by the staff of the consulate, but also by the leadership of the Uzbek Ethnocultural Center of Turkestan region, led by Bahodir Irismetov, as well as the editor-in-chief of the local newspaper South Kazakhstan and activists of the center. The parties discussed further plans for organizing cultural events related to the Uzbek language and traditions, and the possibility of holding an Uzbek language holiday in Turkestan. Issues of cooperation with the “Vatandoshlar” Public Foundation for the implementation of other cultural enlightenment projects were also considered.

This meeting became another step in strengthening cultural ties between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and supporting the Uzbek diaspora living in Turkestan region.