Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan launch regular bus services

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan has announced the launch of a regular bus service on the Ferghana (Uzbekistan) - Almaty (Kazakhstan) route, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

This is done to provide additional convenience to passengers traveling from the Ferghana Valley to Kazakhstan, the message said, Trend reports.

The service will be launched starting from March 4. The total length of the route is 1,202 km, and travel time is 22 hours and 20 minutes. This transportation is operated by Uzbek Uzautotrans Service and Kazakh Tulpar-Baikonyr.

Buses will depart at 11 am from the Fergana bus station.

Tickets can be purchased at Ferghana Bus Station and Sairan Bus Station (Almaty).

Earlier, the Uzbek Transport Ministry announced the launch of a regular bus service along the Samarkand-Tashkent-St. Petersburg route.

Last year, Uzautotrans Service purchased 168 buses from China's Zhengzhou Yutong Bus company for international bus transportation to Russia and Kazakhstan.

The purchase was financed via a $20-million loan from the National Bank of Ukraine.