Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to protect wildlife together

As part of the 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP14) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the conservation of the fauna of Ustyurt, UzA reports.

The Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov and First Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurken Sharbiyev signed the memorandum.

Within the framework of the agreement, a working group will be formed to ensure the conservation of the transboundary population of wild animals and migratory species in Ustyurt, and a special action plan, the roadmap, will be developed. This will contribute to fulfilling the commitment of the Central Asian countries to preserve the transborder natural object “Turan deserts of the temperate zone”, which was included in the List of Natural World Heritage sites in 2023.