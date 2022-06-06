EN
    18:45, 06 June 2022

    Uzbekistan lifts Covid-19 related entry restrictions

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Foreigners entering the Republic of Uzbekistan are exempt from Covid-19 PCR or express testing, provided that they can submit a valid vaccination passport, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Travelers who cannot provide any vaccination passport will have to submit a PCR test result with an electronic QR code or a negative antigen test.

    Children under 12 do not need either vaccination proof or a negative PCR/antigen test result.

    Uzbekistan imposed entry restrictions on January 15, 2022 to prevent spread of SARS-CoV-2 Omicrone variant.

    On March 16 the Uzbek authorities eased a number of quarantine restrictions at the checkpoints on the Uzbek-Kazakh and Uzbek-Tajik border.


    Uzbekistan Tourism World News Coronavirus
