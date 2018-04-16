EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:57, 16 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Uzbekistan may open its diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Diplomatic missions of Uzbekistan may appear in Kazakhstan, our correspondent reports. 

    "An issue concerning the opening of consular centers and location of an embassy is a sovereign right of the state that is represented here by those diplomatic missions. Uzbekistan decides to relocate its embassy from Almaty to Astana. The General Consulate will be working in Almaty," 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi said.

    Currently Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan foreign ministries debate issues on futher expansion of diplomatic representation of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!