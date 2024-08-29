Uzbekistan notes growth in gas trade turnover volume for 7M2024

Uzbekistan’s trade turnover of natural and artificial gas reached $1.3 billion from January through July 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure indicates a 139.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year ($542.9 million in January–July 2023).

Uzbekistan’s exports of natural and artificial gas amounted to $323.1 million from January through July 2024, which has decreased by 5.8 percent compared to the same period last year ($341.9 million in January–July 2023).

The imports of natural and artificial gas to Uzbekistan totaled $983.7 million during this period. This indicator shows a 389.4 percent growth year-on-year ($201 million in January–July 2023).

Meanwhile, the volume of natural gas production in Uzbekistan amounted to 26.1 billion cubic meters from January through July 2024. This figure shows a 4.9 percent decline year-on-year (27.4 billion cubic meters in January–July 2023).

At the same time, the volume of produced gas condensate reached 725,700 tons from January through July 2024. This indicator has increased by 2.5 percent compared to the same period last year (707,500 tons in January–July 2023).