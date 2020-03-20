Uzbekistan: Number of COVID-19 patients reaches 33

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM According to the Uzbek Healthcare Ministry, the number of people infected with COVID-19 across the country reached 33 for now, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Health officials say that 9 relatives who contacted the infected patients have tested positive for the coronavirus. The information about another patient who arrived from abroad has also been confirmed.

Meanwhile, as Chief Sanitary Inspector of Uzbekistan Nurmat Otabekov informed, more than 9,000 people were under medical supervision. Almost 7,000 of them have been discharged from the hospitals. 2,300 people remain on quarantine now.

Nurmat Otabekov noted that Uzbekistan has all required reserves of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic tools and required number of medical staff.

Besides, the President of the country commissioned to organize arrival of Chinese specialists to Uzbekistan on a special flight and hold consultations on how to prevent the coronavirus spread and treat the infected people in Uzbekistan.

The first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 virus was reported in Uzbekistan on March 15.