Uzbekistan outlines timing for launching household appliance production plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A household appliance production plant of Uzbekistan's Artel Electronics Group in Kazakhstan is expected to become operational in 2025, Trend reports.

This was revealed at the meeting of Kazakh-Uzbek working group at the level of deputy heads of government held in Astana.

The sides noted that implementation of this project in the Karaganda region is going in a timely manner.

Artel is set to manufacture kitchen stoves, vacuum cleaners, televisions, mini-ovens, and washing machines. The development potential of this projects amounts to $8.95 billion, with $7.97 billion intended for export.

Currently, the PCD (Project Completion Document) has been finalized, construction and installation works are underway, and approximately 10 percent of the equipment has been delivered already.

The construction of this plant started in March 2023.

Meanwhile, over the first five months of the current year, Kazakhstan has emerged as one of Uzbekistan's top three trading partners, as the trade volume between the two countries reached $1.9 billion.

Uzbekistan exported goods worth $576.7 million to Kazakhstan while importing goods worth $1.35 billion.