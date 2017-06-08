Uzbekistan, Pakistan presidents arrive in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain have arrived in Astana to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on June 8-9, Kazinform reports.

Earlier it was reported that the presidents of Afghanistan, Mongolia and China had already landed in the Kazakh capital.



The SCO Summit is expected to focus on its current activity and make a historical decision on India and Pakistan's accession.



Participants will also touch upon cooperation in the sphere of regional security, deepening of trade and economic interaction and promotion of humanitarian ties within the framework of the SCO.



Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are the full-fledged members of the SCO.



Final steps of India and Pakistan's accession to the organization will be made at the Astana Summit.