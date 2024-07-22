Uzbekistan prepares proposal to be recognized as globally important agricultural heritage system

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Zamin International Public Foundation, is implementing the project “Implementation of Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) in Uzbekistan”. The first potential candidate for the prestigious GIAHS status is the Margilan oasis and its sericulture system in Fergana Valley, UzA reports.

The project’s inception workshop was held on July 17, 2024, in Fergana region. At the event, representatives from FAO, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the Zamin International Public Foundation, along with national and international experts, discussed the essence of the GIAHS site. It was highlighted that the recognition of the Fergana Oasis as a GIAHS site will contribute to the dynamic preservation of Uzbekistan’s unique landscapes across several regions, characterized by agricultural biodiversity, sustainable ecosystems, and valuable cultural heritage.

In almost all regions of Uzbekistan, unique agricultural systems are deeply ingrained in local communities’ culture and traditional knowledge. These systems underpin landscape diversity, biodiversity conservation, food security, agricultural practices, and traditional ways of life. They incorporate specific agricultural techniques adapted sustainably to the country’s diverse bioclimates, harmonizing with nature to create stunning landscapes. These sustainable practices are passed down through generations via oral traditions and are integral to local festivities and seasonal rituals. Uzbekistan’s socio-economic and cultural development significantly relies on these systems, emphasizing the critical need for their preservation and enhancement for the country’s future.

Among them, the agricultural system of the Margilan oasis in Fergana Valley, including sericulture and silk weaving practices, potentially meets the criteria for becoming a GIAHS. Therefore, it has been selected as the first Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) candidate from the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Launched in 2015, the GIAHS programme of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations aims to recognize, support, and protect traditional agricultural systems that contribute to biodiversity conservation and the preservation of genetic resources for food production, while supporting traditional agricultural methods. This will undoubtedly contribute to respect for the land and rural labor and the preservation and promotion of knowledge systems, culture, and values.

One of the main goals of this event is to raise awareness among regional stakeholders about the GIAHS programme and to advocate that the agricultural system in the Margilan Oasis, including sericulture, is the first and deserving candidate in Uzbekistan to receive GIAHS status.

At the workshop, the parties were introduced to the project concept and the prospects for its implementation. The meeting participants reviewed the work plan and agreed on the terms for its further implementation.