Uzbekistan President to visit Kazakhstan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Kazakhstan at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on March 15, 2018.

As published on the website of the Uzbekistan President, the country's delegation will take part in the first consultative meeting of the Presidents of Central Asian countries with an extended agenda.

This meeting was proposed by the Uzbek President at the 72nd General Assembly of the UN in September 2017. The proposal he brought forward turned into a complex program at the international conference Central Asia: Common Past, Common Future, Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Mutual Wellbeing held in November 2017 in Samarkand.

The initiative of Uzbekistan was supported by all countries of the region. Kazakhstan proposed to hold the first meeting on a top level in Astana.

On the same day, the head of Uzbekistan will participate in the ceremony of official opening of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan. Also, it is planned that there will be held a meeting of the Uzbek President and the President of Kazakhstan.

There were held days of Uzbekistan in foreign countries, but it is the first time for the Year of Uzbekistan to take place, according to Press Secretary of Uzbekistan Komil Allamzholov. In this connection a representative delegation of Uzbekistan, consisting of workers of culture and art, craftsmen, journalists and other spheres, have arrived in Astana to prepare for the large event.