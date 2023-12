TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan prolongs quarantine until June 1 though it eased some restrictions, Kazinform reports.

The country resumed partial domestic air and rail services. In paticular, flights from Tashkent to Nukus, Urgench, Termez and back will be performed so far. Some small and medium-sized business, parks, sports stadiums and museums will open in the some regions depending on the level of coronavirus alert.