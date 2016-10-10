Uzbekistan ready to organize tourist tours for EXPO 2017 guests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Rozukulov visited the construction site of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana and met with CEO of JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The Kyrgyz official familiarized with the architectural ensemble of the exhibition and surrounding facilities. International pavilions of all sizes that will be handed over to participating countries were presented to the Kyrgyz delegation. To date, 105 countries and 17 international organizations have confirmed their participation.







"The scale and quality of EXPO construction are impressive. It is obvious that the EXPO event will be a success. We, in turn, are ready to organize tourist tours to Samarkand and Bukhara within the framework of the EXPO 2017," Ulugbek Rozukulov said.



Presently, 73 tourist routes embracing all regions of Kazakhstan have been approved. 5 million guests are expected to visit the EXPO 2017 in Astana.

Additionally, Ulugbek Rozukulov and Akhmetzhan Yessimov discussed the opportunities for further cooperation and its technical aspects.



The EXPO 2017 is nine months away, but 105 countries have already confirmed their participation. 98 countries appointed their commissioners and 82 countries signed the participation agreements.



Recall that the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 is set to run in the Kazakh capital Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017.