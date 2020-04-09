EN
    14:54, 09 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Uzbekistan reports 555 coronavirus cases

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - As of April 9, 10:00 a.m., the number of coronavirus infected in Uzbekistan has reached 555 people, the country's Ministry of Health reports.



