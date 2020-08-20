Uzbekistan, Russia eyeing new agreement on labor migration

BAKU. KAZINFORM The governments of Uzbekistan and Russia plan to introduce transparent mechanisms for the organization of labor activity of Uzbeks in Russia, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

This became known during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov and his Russian counterpart Alexei Overchuk on August 19, 2020, which was held as part of the visit of the Uzbek government delegation to Moscow, Trend reports.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to trade, economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries were discussed, said the ministry.

The parties talked prospects of organizing reciprocal visits of heads of ministries, agencies and regional administrations, as well as business representatives to work out new investment projects and conclude trade contracts as the epidemiological situation in the two countries stabilizes.

Special attention was paid to the issue of creating decent conditions for the activities of Uzbek citizens working in Russia.

In this context, opportunities for practical cooperation and implementation of concrete measures were considered, including the accelerated conclusion of relevant intergovernmental agreements, as well as the creation of special mechanisms in the area of labor migration management.





Following the meeting, joint measures to promote bilateral cooperation in this field were agreed, and concrete steps for further interaction within the framework of the outlined areas were identified.