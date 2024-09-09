Uzbekistan seeks to increase cargo transportation via TITR to Europe

Uzbekistan is keen on increasing cargo transport through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to the European Union, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Uzbek transport ministry, Tashkent hosted a meeting of the Commission for international road transport between Uzbekistan and Bulgaria. The event focused on expansion of cooperation in the field of cargo transport and creation of conditions for transport enterprises.

Among the discussed topics was increasing the volume of transit cargo run through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to the EU.

The Uzbek and Bulgarian transport authorities agreed to increase the number of transportation permits granted to truck drivers 15fold by 2025, said the Uzbek ministry’s press service.

It was previously reported that cargo movement via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was up 65% to 2.1 million tons in six months of this year.