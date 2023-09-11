Uzbekistan sees rise in industrial production volume
As a result of the active attraction of investments and advanced technologies into the economy, revenues from industrial production reached 345 trillion soums ($28 billion).
Growth of industrial production is recorded in following:
Electrical industry - 46 percent
Passenger cars - 16 percent
Construction materials - 12 percent
Ready-made clothing - 11 percent
Industrial production increased by more than 10 percent in 25 districts and cities of Uzbekistan, including Bandikhan (45 percent), Kitab (19 percent), Kyzyryk (18 percent), Kegeili (14 percent).
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is focusing on creating an industrial base capable of meeting the country's needs for products, as well as increasing export potential. At the same time, the country pays attention to sustainable development, environmental responsibility and social development of those regions where industrial facilities are located.