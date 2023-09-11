Uzbekistan sees rise in industrial production volume

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Volume of industrial production in Uzbekistan increased by 5.7 percent from January through July 2023, Trend reports

As a result of the active attraction of investments and advanced technologies into the economy, revenues from industrial production reached 345 trillion soums ($28 billion).

Growth of industrial production is recorded in following:

Electrical industry - 46 percent

Passenger cars - 16 percent

Construction materials - 12 percent

Ready-made clothing - 11 percent

Industrial production increased by more than 10 percent in 25 districts and cities of Uzbekistan, including Bandikhan (45 percent), Kitab (19 percent), Kyzyryk (18 percent), Kegeili (14 percent).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is focusing on creating an industrial base capable of meeting the country's needs for products, as well as increasing export potential. At the same time, the country pays attention to sustainable development, environmental responsibility and social development of those regions where industrial facilities are located.