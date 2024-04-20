EN
    15:48, 20 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Uzbekistan sends humanitarian aid to flood victims of Kazakhstan

    Photo credit: Uzbek Prime Minister's press service

    Uzbekistan sent 15 freight cars with humanitarian aid to the people affected by floods in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes Gazeta.uz.

    It sent 100 tons of humanitarian assistance worth 10 billion soms at the instruction of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the press service of the Uzbek Prime Minister reported.

    Uzbekistan sent food products, children’s wear, bedding, blankets, pillows, tents, rubber boat and other necessities.

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Foreign policy Floods in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
