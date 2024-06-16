Uzbekistan, Spain enhance collaboration in aviation logistics

Uzbekistan and Spain are strengthening cooperation in international air cargo transportation, UzA reports.

Uzbekistan’s My Freighter and Spain’s Air Europa signed an interline agreement that will allow My Freighter to expand its route network to include destinations such as Panama City, Cancun, Dominican Republic, Punta Cana, Colombia, Miami, New York, and Sao Paulo.

In turn, Air Europa will have the opportunity to use Tashkent as a hub for its flights to Central Asia.

The agreement between the companies is an important step in integrating logistics systems in Europe and Central Asia, and it will contribute to a significant increase in freight traffic between the two regions in the coming years.