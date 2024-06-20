EN
    11:25, 20 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Uzbekistan, Tajikistan enhance collaboration

    Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    Representatives of the delegation led by the Hokim of Tashkent region Zoyir Mirzayev visited the Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan. The guests were accompanied by the head of this region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, UzA reports. 

    The parties agreed to establish a close economic partnership, increase trade volume, take cooperation to a new level, and rapidly develop each region’s tourism and service capabilities.

    During the dialogue, reforms, and changes implemented in recent years in both countries’ education sectors were discussed in detail, and an agreement was reached on implementing projects for close cooperation in school and higher education. Prospects for cooperation in tourism were also identified.

    The delegation of Tashkent region participated in the opening of the Sughd 2024 Trade Fair, which has been held for ten years.

    During the visit, a highly productive B2B meeting took place with the participation of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan entrepreneurs, paving the way for promising future collaborations.

