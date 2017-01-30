Uzbekistan to allocate $1.2 billion to support regions in Aral Sea area

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Uzbek Government in 2017-2021 will invest over $1.2 billion in development of regions, located in the ecological disaster zone of the Aral Sea, ca-news.org reports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev issued a relevant ruling today.

According to the document, the largest amount of funds will be invested into creation of 100 thousand new jobs and increasing the regions investment attractiveness. Funds will also be spent on improving infrastructures, fight desertification and water resource management.

A special Aral Sea Development Fund will be created under the Uzbek Ministry of Finance to fund the program.

From 1 February Uzbekistan will introduce a new social benefit - a one-time financial assistance in the amount of two to five minimum wages to residents of the Aral Sea region who are in need..

Also from 1 February 2017 the country will establish a procedure, according to which railway and airplane tickets will be sold at special discounted rates to residents of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region.