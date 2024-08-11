EN
    13:14, 11 August 2024

    Uzbekistan to attend Jakarta Halal Expo Indonesia Conference

    Uzbekistan tour operators to attend the Jakarta Halal Expo Indonesia Conference
    Photo credit: UzA

    From August 30 to September 1, Indonesia’s South Tangerang will host the Jakarta Halal Expo Indonesia Conference, UzA reports.

    In 2022 and 2023, it gathered about 55,000 participants and 150 entrepreneurs interested in promoting their goods and services. This year, representatives of Uzbekistan tourism enterprises will participate in the exhibition.

    The Jakarta Halal Expo Indonesia Conference is focused on presenting halal goods and services and is a platform for conferences, workshops, speeches, contests, and establishing mutual business ties.

    This time, the exhibition will include representatives of various industries, including food manufacturers, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, hotel business owners, and Muslim-oriented travel agencies.

