TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:56, 11 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Uzbekistan to build nuclear power plant

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan intends to start construction of its nuclear power plant, Kazinform reports referring to the national news agency of Uzbekistan. 

    Uzbekistan and Rosatom, Russia's state corporation, reached an agreement to build a two-reactor nuclear power plant (NPP). It is expected to put it into commission in full by 2028.

    NPP construction will let the country save 3.7 bln cubic meters of natural gas a year, the agency said.

    Uzbekistan World News
