Uzbekistan to elect new President Dec 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The election of the President of Uzbekistan will be held December 4, the Central Election Commission of this country informs.

The election campaign starts on September 9.

“As per the articles 96, 117 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and in accordance with article 8 of the Law “On election of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan”, articles 5 and 9 of the Law “On Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan” it was decided to set Sunday, December 4, 2016 as the day of election of the President. In this regard, the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan announces about start of the election campaign beginning from September 9, 2016,” an official statement of the CEC reads.

The meeting of the CEC defined also the program of main activities on organization of the election of the President of Uzbekistan.