Uzbekistan to export its goods to Kazakhstan

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The delegation of Zhambyl region visited Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan, the region's culture department reports.

As part of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan, the Zhambyl region philharmonic hall held a concert, master classes and festive events in Jizzakh region. Besides, Kazakhstani films and animated movies were screened there.



As head of the Jizzakh regional culture department Kamola Fakhradov said, such cultural events contribute to rapprochement of the neighboring nations.



In 2017, Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan and Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan cemented ties. Following the talks the parties agreed on boosting mutual benefit cooperation, signed memorandums in the spheres such as education, healthcare, trade, tourism and the agreement on export contracts on delivering Jizzakh industrial and farm products to Zhambyl region.



The trade between Zhambyl region and Uzbekistan keeps on growing by 10-20% annually. The relative share of Uzbekistan in the gross volume of foreign trade turnover of Zhambyl region stands at 8.3%.