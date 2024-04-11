Uzbekistan to host 63rd International Flower Festival

Hokim of Namangan region Shavkat Abdurazakov got acquainted with the progress of preparations for the 63rd International Flower Festival in Namangan, which will be held from May 19 to June 23, UzA reports.

The head of the region inspected the cultural and recreation park named after Zakhiriddin Muhammad Babur and its surroundings and instructed officials on the territory's design.

Photo credit: UzA

Particular attention is paid to ensuring the content of the festival program, which this year will last for forty days, attracting famous artists and creative people, as well as organizing advertising and propaganda events to attract more tourists.