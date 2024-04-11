EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:55, 11 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Uzbekistan to host 63rd International Flower Festival

    Uzbekistan to host 63rd International Flower Festival
    Photo credit: UzA

    Hokim of Namangan region Shavkat Abdurazakov got acquainted with the progress of preparations for the 63rd International Flower Festival in Namangan, which will be held from May 19 to June 23, UzA reports.

    The head of the region inspected the cultural and recreation park named after Zakhiriddin Muhammad Babur and its surroundings and instructed officials on the territory's design.

    Uzbekistan to host 63rd International Flower Festival
    Photo credit: UzA

    Particular attention is paid to ensuring the content of the festival program, which this year will last for forty days, attracting famous artists and creative people, as well as organizing advertising and propaganda events to attract more tourists.

    Uzbekistan to host 63rd International Flower Festival
    Photo credit: UzA

     

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Central Asia Exhibition Environment
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!