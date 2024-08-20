Uzbekistan to host joint conference of international textile federations

A joint conference of the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) and the International Apparel Federation (IAF) will be held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on September 8-10, Trend reports.

According to the ITMF and IAF, the Innovation, Cooperation & Regulation - Drivers of the Textile & Apparel Industry event will focus on the key factors shaping the future of the industry, and is the first time the two federations have held their conference jointly.

The conference will gather over 500 high-level representatives from international organizations, textile companies, brands, financial institutions, and retailers to discuss and address issues critical to the continued development and sustainability of the global textile and apparel industry.

The conference speakers will include the President of the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) Stephen Lamar, General Director of the European Apparel and Textile Confederation (EURATEX) Dirk Vantyghem and representatives of numerous industry leaders, including Cotton Analytics (USA) and Indorama Corporation (Singapore). Participants will discuss topics including artificial intelligence, regulation, digitalization, ESG and supply chains.

Additionally, the conference will feature the ITMF Awards Session, where the winners of the ITMF Innovation & Sustainability Award 2024 and the ITMF International Cooperation Award 2024 will be announced.

This event, organized in cooperation with Uzbekistan Textile and Garment Industry Association (Uztextileprom), marks a significant milestone for Uzbekistan. Last year, the country’s textile industry exported around $3.5 billion to over 75 countries and is seeing significant growth today. By the end of 2026, the plan is to increase the amount of exports to $6.5 billion.