EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:52, 19 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Uzbekistan to host Nomad-Rally 2019

    None
    None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On March 21-24, Tashkent and Tashkent region will host Nomad-Rally 2019 for the first time. Tourists from Kazakhstan will take part in the event, UzA reports.

    The rally is organized by the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Tourism Development together with the dealer company for the sale of world-class tires in Uzbekistan LLC Gold Grand Group.

    The program of the event includes a road trip to the sights of the capital and the Tashkent region, as well as shooting a documentary film about the tourism potential of Uzbekistan.

    As reported by the Press Service of the State Committee for Tourism Development, the initiative of holding the Nomad-Rally 2019 belongs to the participants from Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!