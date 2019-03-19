Uzbekistan to host Nomad-Rally 2019

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On March 21-24, Tashkent and Tashkent region will host Nomad-Rally 2019 for the first time. Tourists from Kazakhstan will take part in the event, UzA reports.

The rally is organized by the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Tourism Development together with the dealer company for the sale of world-class tires in Uzbekistan LLC Gold Grand Group.

The program of the event includes a road trip to the sights of the capital and the Tashkent region, as well as shooting a documentary film about the tourism potential of Uzbekistan.

As reported by the Press Service of the State Committee for Tourism Development, the initiative of holding the Nomad-Rally 2019 belongs to the participants from Kazakhstan.