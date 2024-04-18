Uzbekistan to host the next meeting of the India – Central Asia Business Council

Representatives of Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Delhi, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) held talks via videoconference, UzA reports.

At the meeting, organizational issues related to holding the next meeting of the India – Central Asia Business Council this year in Uzbekistan were discussed. This dialogue platform was created in April 2020, and meetings were held twice.

FICCI representatives reported that Indian entrepreneurs are showing great interest in the upcoming event in Uzbekistan, and a large delegation is being formed among specialists from leading companies from various fields.

As part of the negotiations, the parties agreed to hold a regular meeting this summer and in the coming days to discuss its organizational aspects in detail with the involvement of representatives of Central Asian countries.