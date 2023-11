TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Central Bank of Uzbekistan will issue new higher value 10 thousand som banknote, a source at the central bank and the government said.

According to The Tashkent Time reports, the exact issue date of new banknotes is still unknown. Images of the new notes and the description are to be published soon.



At the moment, the largest banknote is the 5,000 som banknote which was released on July 1, 2013.