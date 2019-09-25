Uzbekistan to unveil its CIS presidency concept in Ashgabat in October

MINSK. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan will present its 2020 CIS presidency concept at the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Ashgabat on 11 October, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Belarus Nasirdjan Yusupov told the media ahead of the meeting of the CIS Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives on 25 September, BelTA has learned.

«Uzbekistan will preside in the CIS in 2020 for the first time. The decision on this will be approved at the CIS summit on 11 October. Uzbekistan is actively working on the draft concept. Actually the work is in the final stage. In the year of our presidency we want to discuss the most pressing issues facing all the CIS countries. We also want to create the necessary environment for the more efficient cooperation in the CIS,» Nasirdjan Yusupov said.

The ambassador noted that the council will thoroughly discuss the declaration on strategic economic cooperation in the CIS. The idea of the document was suggested by Turkmenistan, the presiding country. The council will also adopt the statement of the heads of state to the peoples of the CIS member states and world community in connection with the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, BelTA reports.