Uzbekistan – Türkiye Business Forum: on the way to attracting foreign investment

On June 3 this year, the Uzbekistan – Türkiye Business Forum on construction materials will be held in Istanbul in cooperation with the Association of Turkish Construction Material Producers, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Uzqurilishmateriallari Association, UzA reports.

The forum aims to develop new types of construction materials and increase the share of investment projects in the industry by attracting Turkish investors and significant brands to Uzbekistan to produce construction materials.

Representatives of the business circles of the two countries, investors, international experts, and specialists are expected to participate in the forum.

Reports will be heard on the export-import indicators of Turkish construction materials, new types of products, and scientific achievements carried out in this direction.

The event will also feature presentations on the prospects for developing Uzbekistan’s construction materials industry, the demand for products and raw materials, and the investment climate.