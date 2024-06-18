Uzbekistan, UNWTO discuss joint tourism development programs and projects

Uzbekistan and the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO) have discussed the continuation of joint efforts on the implementation of programs and projects aimed at creating comfortable conditions and facilities for tourists, development of pilgrimage, and cultural and cognitive tourism, including domestic tourism, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UN WTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili in Samarkand.

The sides discussed further expansion of Uzbekistan's multifaceted cooperation with the UN WTO at the meeting.

Both parties reviewed the implementation of agreements reached and initiatives put forward at the 25th session of the General Assembly of the organization, which was held in Samarkand in October 2023. The UN WTO Secretary-General highly appreciated the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a resolution initiated by Uzbekistan on declaring 2027 the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism.

President Mirziyoyev noted that the organization is a strategic partner of Uzbekistan in the development of modern tourism infrastructure and the popularization of tourist destinations in the country.

Furthermore, during the meeting, special attention was paid to the training of qualified personnel in the field of hospitality and service with the effective use of opportunities of the International Academy of Tourism operating in Samarkand.

In order to popularize the tourist destination in Uzbekistan, the parties agreed to expand practical cooperation in supporting the participation of Uzbek tour operators in major international tourism fairs and exhibitions.