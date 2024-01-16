Uzbekistan’s Temiryulcargo signs a memorandum with a Chinese company

The delegation of Temiryulcargo JSC visited Beijing, China. A meeting took place with the CEO of Jiayou International Logistics, Meng Lian, UzA reports.

The parties discussed increasing multimodal transport along China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route. The issue of introducing digital solutions in managing warehouses and logistics centers was also touched upon. Following the meeting, Temiryulcargo and Jiayou International Logistics signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

In 2022, work on the railway project between China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan intensified. According to Kyrgyz officials, construction of the line could start before the end of this year.