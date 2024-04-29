Uzbekistan’s tourism opportunities presented in Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan was represented at the 22nd International Tourism Exhibition “Tourism and Travel” KITF-2024, which took place on April 24-26 in Almaty, UzA reports.

Foreign tour operators, airlines and their representative offices, national and regional tourism organizations, and health and medical centers from all over the world attended the exhibition. According to the organizers, 380 foreign companies in the tourism sector were represented at the exhibition.

Uzbekistan Airways, the Tourism Committee, and travel companies 7 Travel and Versailles Travel represented the country at the forum.

The event was also attended by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Saidikram Niyazkhojayev. During the plenary session and the exhibition’s grand opening, he delivered a speech about the country’s ongoing reforms and support for the tourism industry.

The organizers noted that every year in Kazakhstan the popularity of Uzbekistan as an attractive tourist destination is growing, which is confirmed by the increase in the number of tourists to the country. During the exhibition, representatives of Uzbekistan held negotiations and meetings with local and foreign travel companies, discussing issues of developing cooperation, organizing tourism presentations and attracting tourists to Uzbekistan.