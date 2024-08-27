Uzbekistan’s tourism potential presented in the UAE

The Embassy of Uzbekistan and Air Arabia organized an event in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, dedicated to the tourism potential of Uzbekistan, UzA reports.

Representatives of leading travel companies, media, and bloggers working in Ras Al Khaimah and the northern regions of the UAE attended the event.

During the event, Uzbekistan’s tourism potential and a national stand were presented. The participants were informed about the development of Uzbekistan’s tourism industry, opportunities created for tourists, attracting foreign investment in the sphere, and the opening of new tourist destinations.

Photo credit: UzA

The participants also enjoyed videos about Uzbekistan prepared by local bloggers. They shared their impressions of traveling around the country, tourist infrastructure, and ancient cities.

In turn, representatives of Air Arabia noted that the expansion of the geography of flights in Central Asia, and especially Uzbekistan, serves to strengthen ties between the countries.