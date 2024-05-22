Uzbekistan's trade turnover with US rises in 1Q2024

Trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and the US amounted to $205.7 million from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

It dropped 29.4 percent year-over-year to $158.9 million in January–March 2023, according to Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency.

The US ranked eleventh among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan.

The volume of exports to the US amounted to $45.7 million, while imports to Uzbekistan reached $159.9 million from January through March 2024.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with the US reached $115.5 million from January through February 2024. The volume of exports amounted to $27.9 million, while imports reached $87.6 million during this period.

US foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan was 12th during this time.