V CIS Youth Theatrical Forum kicks off in Almaty

The V Youth Theatrical Forum of CIS countries began in Almaty to strengthen creative ties between young actors, Kazinform News Agency reports.

It brings together over 200 directors, playwrights, actors, and theatrical critics under 35 years old from nine countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The program reflects a diversity of cultural traditions. Mamluk. Sultan Beibars of the Alatau traditional art theatre by Farkhad Moldagali is the revelation of the forum. Moldagali participated in the forum in 2021 in Uzbekistan. He is the chairman of the organizing committee of the V Youth Theatrical Forum

Nine performances by young directors from nine countries will be staged at the forum. The best performance will earn a chance to attend the XVII Chekov International Theatre Festival next May-July.

The jury comprises famous theatre directors, actors, experts, and honored actors.