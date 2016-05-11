V. Matviyenko: Russia highly appreciates visit of N. Nazarbayev to Moscow on Victory Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Moscow highly appreciates the visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev and his participation in the Victory Parade in Moscow, Valentina Matviyenko told at the briefing in the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan today.

"It's really important for us that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the Victory Parade dedicated to the 71st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. It was a sign of special relations between Kazakhstan and Russia. We are very grateful to the President of Kazakhstan for sparing time to participate in the celebration of the Victory Day in Russia," V. Matviyenko said upon completion of the meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

She also reminded that the today's meeting was held on the second day after the celebration of the Victory Day.

"This is one of the moments that reminds us of our common past, the victory in the Great Patriotic War of the peoples of Kazakhstan, Russia and all the other Soviet Union member states who played the key role in fighting fascism and liberating Europe and the world from Nazism. Therefore, this is our common holiday. Thus, I heartily congratulate you on this holiday," V. Matviyenko said.