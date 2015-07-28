EN
    17:51, 28 July 2015 | GMT +6

    V. Nibali to take part in Giro d&#39;Italia next year

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian cyclist of "Astana" team Vincenzo Nibali will take part in the Giro d'Italia-2016.

    Nibali plans to skip the Tour de France then and prepare for the Olympic Games-2016. After this season, his contract expires and he leaves "Astana" team. According to him, he dreams of being a part of a team featuring the best Italian cyclists.

    At the end of this season he will take part in the Spanish Vuelta together with Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa, Sports.kz informs.

