Italian cyclist of "Astana" team Vincenzo Nibali will take part in the Giro d'Italia-2016.

Nibali plans to skip the Tour de France then and prepare for the Olympic Games-2016. After this season, his contract expires and he leaves "Astana" team. According to him, he dreams of being a part of a team featuring the best Italian cyclists.

At the end of this season he will take part in the Spanish Vuelta together with Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa, Sports.kz informs.