V. Pozner: Nursultan Nazarbayev is outstanding politician

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - I have a great respect for N. Nazarbayev. He is a outstanding politician, Russian famous journalist Vladimir Pozner told in Moscow's restaurant Geraldine, where he traditionally answers people's questions.

"I would like to hear your opinion about our president. He is a true leader, he won by a landslide at the recent presidential elections. People were standing in lines to vote for him. What is your opinion about him? If you interviewed him, what would you ask?" a journalist from Kazakhstan asked V. Pozner.

"In fact, I am going to interview him. This autumn, most probably. Therefore, I will not tell you what questions I have for for him. There is no point to have an interview if I reveal my questions now," he answered.

"I have a great respect for him. He is an outstanding politician. Not all the people understand it. He is really smart, I would even say wise. He like his power, but it is just about the power for him. He knows what he wants. He has his view of the future. Metaphorically speaking, most of the politicians can see as far as 50 centimeters. He looks into the future. So, I have a great respect for him," V. Pozner added.