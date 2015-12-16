EN
    19:13, 16 December 2015 | GMT +6

    V.Putin appreciates high level of Kazakh-Russian relations

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

    In his letter of congratulation, the President of Russia highly praised development of Kazakhstan as a multinational democratic country with a strong diversified economy. He emphasized the image Kazakhstan deserved in the international arena and appreciated the contribution of the country to resolution of topical issues on the global agenda, the press service of the Russian President informs.

    V.Putin appreciated high level of the Russian-Kazakh relations and new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in different spheres emerging thanks to the Eurasian Economic Union.

    He expressed confidence in further strengthening of the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan in improvement of stability and security in the Eurasian space for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

