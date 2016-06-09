V.Putin expressed condolences to President and people of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federaiton Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Kazakh Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev on death of militaries and civilians in the Aktobe terrorist attack on June 5, Akorda reports.

"The incident proves once again that terrorism knows no boundaries and poses a real threat to all countries and peoples of the world. Conquering this evil is possible only by joint efforts of the world community. I would like to confirm that Russia is ready for further strengthening of partnership interaction with Kazakhstan in the struggle against terrorism,” a telegram of condolences reads.

The Russian President offered also his sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wished soonest recovery to those wounded in the attack.