V. Putin supports proposal of N. Nazarbayev to join efforts of Muslim countries against terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the briefing upon completion of the meeting with the President of Kazakhstan President of Russia Vladimir Putin told that he supported the proposal of Nursultan Nazarbayev to join the efforts of Muslim countries against terrorism.

"We informed Mr. Nazarbayev about the outcomes of the meeting of the Normandy Four in Paris and about development of the situation in Syria and our activities countering terrorism in that country. Obviously, we support the proposal of N. Nazarbayev to join the efforts of Muslim countries against terrorism," V. Putin said.

According to him, they also touched upon the issues regarding the Eurasian Economic Union including the prospects of strengthening of mutually beneficial relations with the third countries and international organizations.