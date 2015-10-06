V. Rogalev: Eurasian Economic Prospective is dynamic and interesting trend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Prospective is a dynamic and interesting trend, Majilis Deputy Viktor Rogalev told at the CCS press conference upon completion of the Eurasian Economic Perspective International Forum.

"Eurasian Economic Prospective is a very interesting trend that is dynamically developing," V. Rogalev told.

Besides, the deputy noted that new challenges and threats arise globally and the current economic situation is very difficult.

"Our Head of State told about it 20 years ago envisioning these problems. Now, we are talking about the economic union, we are joining the efforts to withstand the challenges," V. Rogalev said.

It should be noted that the international forum "Eurasian Economic Perspective" has been held in Astana today. Parliamentarians from Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Armenia, China, Kyrgyzstan and members of the Eurasian Economic Commission, SCO, rectors of the leading world universities, political experts and heads of the regions from Kazakhstan and Russian took part in the forum.

The main theme for discussion was economic cooperation in Eurasia.