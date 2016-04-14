EN
    10:56, 14 April 2016 | GMT +6

    V. Shkolnik appointed Presidential Adviser

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik has been appointed Presidential Advisor to Nursultan Nazarbayev, it was informed during the roundtable on the international project "Eurasia".

    "On April 14, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev chaired a sitting of the roundtable on the international project "Eurasia". Deputy Chairman of "KAZENERGY" Uzakbai Karabalin, Presidential Advisor Vladimir Shkolnik, Chairman of the Board of "KazMunaiGaz" JSC Sauat Mynbayev, Chairman of the Committee of Geology Bazarbai Nurabayev and representatives of the ministries and national company "KazMunaiGaz" took part in the sitting," the statement reads.

     

