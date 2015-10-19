EN
    17:26, 19 October 2015 | GMT +6

    V. Shkolnik visited Tengiz and Kashagan deposits

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik made a working trip to Atyrau region on October 16-17.

    As the press service of the Ministry informs, V. Shkolnik visited the oil and gas deposit Tengiz where he met with acting Director General of "Tengizchevroil" LLP Ted Etchison and familiarized with the current situation in terms of implementation of the plan on future expansion of the project.

    Besides, on October 17, V. Shkolnik visited Kashagan field and familiarized with the situation on building of the oil and gas pipelines at the field and with the schedule on renewal of the works at Kashagan in 2016.

